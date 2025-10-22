October 22, 2025 8:24 PM हिंदी

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Bipasha Basu shared a heartwarming video on her social media story featuring her daughter Devi taking part in Diwali rituals.

In the clip, Bipasha captioned, 'God blessed us with a heart and evil eye emoji.' The two-year-old in the video is seen dressed in a pink ethnic outfit showering flower petals on Lord Ganesha while sweetly saying, 'Jai Ganpati Bappa,' in her cute baby voice. Bipasha is sitting beside her and smiling proudly, looking radiant in a matching pink ensemble with golden embroidery.

The actress has been constantly introducing her daughter to the cultural and spiritual significance of Indian festivals. During Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Bipasha had shared another video where little Devi was seen making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol out of clay with her tiny hands. Earlier during Durga Puja celebrations, Bipasha and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, were seen attending the rituals with Devi.

The toddler, initially startled by the crowd, was seen clinging to her mother, who is known to be a proud Bengali and an active participant in Durga Puja festivities. Recently, Bipasha also shared a video of Devi sitting on Karan's lap during a car ride, dressed in a pink frock with matching bows, trying to sing the Jai Ganesh Deva song in her own adorable gibberish language.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Bipasha had previously revealed that they had named her Devi to reflect the spirit of Indian goddesses, symbolising strength, purity and resilience.

The actress also opened up about Devi's health struggles, as the child was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart, just three days after birth and underwent open-heart surgery at three months old.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit (File image)

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa (File image)

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released

South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback in on third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSL/X

2nd Test: South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King after Australia restrict England to 244/9 in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King

Jackky Bhagnani shares photo of firecracker box featuring wife Rakul Preet's pic calls her “Meri Phuljhadi”

Jackky Bhagnani shares photo of firecracker box featuring wife Rakul Preet's pic calls her “Meri Phuljhadi”