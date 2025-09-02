Bill Skarsgard on ‘Locked’: The movie was not an easy one

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Bill Skarsgard has talked about working in the horror thriller film “Locked”, which is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on September 5, and said that the movie is not an easy one.

Directed by David Yarovesky, the film stars Skarsgard and Anthony Hopkins and transforms the confines of a luxury car into a claustrophobic battlefield.

Talking about his experience working on Locked, Skarsgard said: “The movie was not an easy one. It’s me being tortured in a car for an hour and a half, but it was a great group, great crew, David’s amazing, and I’m very proud of what we have done here. It was fun. It’s a different type of role I don’t think I’ve done before, and I try to choose roles that feel unique and challenging in different ways.”

He shared that they tried to find how many different corners one can use in this car for not a shot to repeat itself, and “that was pretty hard.”

“We also built a car on a stage where the walls would move apart so the camera could do things it physically couldn’t in that confined space.”

The film follows the story is Eddie, played by Skarsgard. He takes on the character of a thief who breaks into a luxury car, only to realize that he’s walked into a calculated game of psychological terror.

What begins as a routine heist quickly spirals into a deadly mind game, as the vehicle becomes both his prison and battleground. As the hours stretched into eternity, Eddie faces a relentless test of both endurance, sanity and resilience.

Adding to the sense of unease is the mysterious and chilling voice of Anthony Hopkins as William, whose unseen character manipulates the events from outside, heightening the claustrophobic tension and pushing Eddie further toward the edge, as per the synopsis.

Talking about his experience working with Yarovesky, the actor shared: “There was something very unique about the script. It was essentially doing the whole movie without co-stars and yes, we had the voice of Anthony Hopkins.”

“Then one day I met with David, and we really just hit it off. He was like, ‘It’s just going to be you, me, and a car buddy,’ and that’s what it was. We leaned on each other in a massive way. It’s a very performance-driven movie. It was ten different colours of torture. The movie was challenging - it took its toll in a way.”

Skarsgard added: “Like I spent 4 weeks in that car and there were moments like you are freezing to death, screaming in agony, being shot in the leg or you are sweating profusely…And, I tried to give it a 110% to each and every moment and tried to kind of feel that pain while I was doing it.”

“It was obviously not easy but I am happy how it turned out and very thankful that I had David. He really was a partner in this one and I loved the collaboration we had.”

The film is produced by Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Petr Jákl, Ara Keshishian, and Sean Patrick O’Reilly.

