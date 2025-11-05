November 05, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Sanjay Chaudhary – identified as the ‘honey man’ of Bhagalpur -- is grabbing the attention of fellow villagers as well as the authorities because of his tremendously successful honey venture. Chaudhary, a resident of Amarpur village in Bihpur block of Naugachia area, is earning an income of Rs 6 crore annually from honey production.

Recently, the honey man also had a distinguished visitor at his home, Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, who not only visited his home but also tasted his organic honey.

Sanjay Chaudhary, speaking to IANS, said he took advantage of a government welfare programme named ‘Agricultural Scientists at Your Doorstep’.

He took a loan of Rs 50,000 from the Central Agricultural Cooperative Societies (KCC) and placed 50 boxes in a litchi orchard for honey production. When he developed an interest in honey production and saw the income, he went a step ahead and got training for the same.

He found a mentor in agricultural scientist Ramashish Singh. Dr Mewalal Choudhary, the then Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University, provided him financial assistance. He also taught him and made him learn the techniques.

His mentor, Ramashish Singh, advised him to become an employer.

Today, Sanjay Chaudhary has an annual income of Rs 6 crore and is providing employment to 30 people.

“As my income increased and people became more aware of it, I became a beekeeping trainer and provided training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in 38 districts of Bihar,” he said.

“Later, when the Nitish Kumar government launched the Agriculture Road Map in 2008, I was selected as a progressive farmer. My motivation continued to grow,” he added.

Sanjay Chaudhary claims that Bihar has become the second biggest producer of honey.

MoS Sanjay Seth lauded the determination and perseverance of honey-growing farmers like him and added that the environment was conducive for others to try their hands in the honey-making business.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan trying to hide 'strategic depth' policy failure in Afghanistan: Report (File image)

Pakistan trying to hide 'strategic depth' policy failure in Afghanistan: Report

BJP’s bundle-raj will end, INDIA bloc will form govt in Bihar, says Akhilesh Yadav in 4-rally blitz

BJP’s bundle-raj will end, INDIA bloc will form govt in Bihar, says Akhilesh Yadav in 4-rally blitz

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Rahul Gandhi’s “vote-chori” claim faces pushback as Haryana woman denies allegation

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote-chori’ claim faces pushback as Haryana woman denies allegation

Charu Asopa’s former father-in-law reunites with granddaughter Ziana; actress expresses gratitude for his presence

Charu Asopa’s former father-in-law reunites with granddaughter Ziana; actress expresses gratitude for his presence

Mahindra’s commercial EV manufacturer surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra’s commercial EV manufacturer surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

Delhivery slips into losses despite posting 17 pc revenue rise in Q2 FY26

Delhivery slips into losses despite posting 17 pc revenue rise in Q2 FY26

‘Not Ram Rajya, but jungle raj’: CM Yogi castigates INDIA Bloc in Bihar

‘Not Ram Rajya, but jungle raj’: CM Yogi castigates INDIA Bloc in Bihar

2025 dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 300 with 10 new fatalities (File image)

2025 dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 300 with 10 new fatalities

Science, R&D, advanced materials key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047: CSIR

Science, R&D, advanced materials key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047: CSIR