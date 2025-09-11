Women in Bihar's Sheikhpura becoming financially independent through free beautician training by RSETI

Sheikhpura (Bihar), Sep 10 (IANS) In Bihar's Sheikhpura, women are breaking barriers and becoming financially independent through free beautician training provided by Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs). Supported by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, these training programmes are helping rural women turn their dreams into successful self-employment ventures.

With a growing demand for personal grooming and beauty services, many women are using this opportunity to establish beauty parlours in both rural and urban areas.

These programmes, run in partnership with sponsor banks, equip women with the necessary skills and knowledge to become self-reliant, even offering them access to financial assistance and small loans to start their businesses.

Kanchan Devi, a resident of Hussainabad village, is one such success story. After completing her beautician training at RSETI, she took a loan of Rs 10,000 through the Jeevika group and opened a small beauty salon in her village.

“Earlier, we were very poor. My husband worked as a mason just to earn daily wages,” she told IANS.

“But today, we are running our own business. I’m earning well and have even started employing others. Our children are going to school, and our life has changed for the better.”

Another inspiring example is Pinky Devi from the city area, who also benefitted from RSETI training.

“My husband is a driver, and earlier we struggled to manage our household. But after completing the beautician course and taking a small loan, I started my own beauty parlour. Now, I can support my family independently," she told IANS.

The RSETI initiative aims to provide structured skill development to rural youth, particularly those living below the poverty line. These institutes are established by banks in their lead districts and are designed to offer short-term training followed by long-term support and handholding.

The initiative targets rural youth between the ages of 18 and 45 and encourages them to take up self-employment or entrepreneurial activities. The training includes not just domain-specific skills, such as beauty services, but also soft skills and business management essentials to help them run their ventures successfully.

The RSETI initiative is proving to be a powerful tool in transforming the lives of rural women, helping them gain dignity, financial independence, and the ability to contribute to their families and communities.

