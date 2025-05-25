May 25, 2025 10:10 PM हिंदी

Bihar: Two brothers take advantage of 'PMFME' scheme, set up Kurkure factory in Motihari

Motihari (Bihar), May 25 (IANS) The 'Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises' (PMFME) scheme is a Central government scheme to address the challenges faced by micro-enterprises and also support their growth.

Two brothers in Bihar’s Motihari district have emerged as role models in their vicinity for starting and running a small-scale enterprise successfully. They started a Kurkure factory, taking help from PMFME and today, they are earning money as well as creating employment.

PMFME scheme supports and facilitates the aspiring youth in starting their small-scale enterprise, and also helps them tap the potential of local youth and co-operatives.

Vijay and Sanjay Jaiswal, two youths from Motihari, obtained a loan and subsidy under the scheme, and today they are shaping not only their future but also that of those looking for employment.

They set up a Kurkure factory by taking a loan under the scheme. They worked hard, and today their Kurkure is being exported to other countries.

Jaiswal brothers have given employment to dozens of youth in their factory.

Factory operator and younger brother Sanjay Jaiswal said, "After completing my intermediate studies, I went to look for work in big cities, but could not find work anywhere. After this, I came to know about this scheme run by the government. I understood this scheme well and then decided to set up a Kurkure factory.”

Elder brother Vijay Jaiswal said, "We started planning to set up this plant six-seven months ago. It was not easy for an ordinary family to raise the capital required for the plant. We applied for a loan of Rs 10 lakh 88 thousand under the PMFME scheme, which was approved.”

“We are running the plant well. I would only like to tell the youth that they should not waste their time on jobs and rather join a business. No business is ruined, and can grow from a small one to a big one. We thank the Prime Minister for this scheme," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, a factory worker, said, "Earlier, I used to do the same work in Delhi, but now I am doing it in Motihari. The advantage of this is that I take leave every month or two and go to my home in Saharsa. We request the Prime Minister to keep giving such small loans. This will prove to be very important for the future of Bihar."

--IANS

mr/uk

