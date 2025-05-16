Bihar STF arrests woman Maoist operative absconding for 22 years

Patna, May 15 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police and West Champaran Police arrested a woman Maoist operative, Meenakshi, who had been absconding for 22 years, an official said on Thursday.

She was a key accused in the 2003 Maoist attack on the Govardhana police station and was also involved in several other anti-national activities.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by STF and Gobarhiya and Laukaria police from Sundarpur village under Laukaria police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday, where she had been living at her maternal home under a false identity.

In May 2003, a group of Maoists attacked the Govardhana police station and blew it with dynamite. An FIR was filed against 27 individuals, including Meenakshi, for their alleged roles in the attack.

She was charged and declared an absconder, with a warrant, attachment, and proclamation notice issued by the court.

In addition, another case was registered against her on March 22, 2005, at Laukaria police station.

A charge sheet was filed in 2007, but she remained elusive for over two decades.

According to information received by the police, Meenakshi -- originally from Champapur village under Govardhana police station -- had been hiding in Sundarpur village.

Acting on this tip-off, a joint raid was conducted, and she was apprehended without resistance.

Gobarhiya police station in-charge Ramanand Prasad confirmed the arrest and said: "Meenakshi was one of the long-wanted accused. Her arrest is a result of weeks of surveillance and planning. She was under the scanner for years.”

STF officials stated that Meenakshi was a key member of the LWE groups, and had deep links with the group’s operations in North Bihar.

Her arrest is seen as a significant success in the crackdown on left-wing extremism in the region.

“Her interrogation could lead to the arrest of more operatives involved in Maoist activities,” a senior STF official said.

Post arrest, Meenakshi has been sent to judicial custody. Authorities are now intensifying efforts to uncover the network of associates and plan follow-up arrests based on information extracted during questioning.

