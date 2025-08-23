Bihar: Sheikhpura's youth turning self-reliant through ‘Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana’

Sheikhpura (Bihar), Aug 23 (IANS) Government schemes are not only igniting hope but also transforming lives in Bihar. In Sheikhpura district, especially among the youth, the spirit of entrepreneurship is being fueled by initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana. These schemes, run by the Bihar Government’s Department of Industries, are helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality—while also generating employment for others.

One such story comes from the Chewara block of Sheikhpura district, where Virendra Chaudhary and Suraj Kumar have become examples of self-reliance. Motivated by personal circumstances and limited job opportunities, both decided to start their own ventures. After learning about the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, they applied and were successfully selected.

Virendra Chaudhary used the Rs 10 lakh financial support to set up a small-scale shoe manufacturing unit, which is now providing employment to several people in the area. Suraj Kumar, on the other hand, opened a restaurant that has since become a sustainable source of income for him and job opportunities for others.

Sharing his journey, Suraj Kumar, a B.Com graduate, recalled that after completing his studies, he sold vegetables at Chewara Chowk to support his family. Later, he moved to Mumbai in search of better opportunities. There, a friend informed him about the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, which offers financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh—50 per cent as a grant and 50 per cent as an interest-free loan.

Suraj returned to Sheikhpura, visited the Udyam office, enquired about the process, and applied. His application was approved, and with the support, he opened a restaurant that is now thriving.

“Today, I am not only earning for my family but also giving jobs to others. The scheme changed my life,” he said.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana is a sub-scheme under the broader Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, launched to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment across all social categories. It offers financial assistance of up to Rs 10,00,000 to male applicants from the General and Backward Classes to establish and run businesses, thereby strengthening grassroots economic empowerment.

On November 16, 2023, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed the first instalment to selected beneficiaries under the scheme at a programme held at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

--IANS

jk/uk