Bihar: Kishanganj residents content with upgrades in health sector, though some complaints persist

November 10, 2025 7:57 PM

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) Kishanganj, a border district in Bihar and also one of the most minority-dominated regions in Seemanchal, remained largely ignored and neglected on the human development indexes for years, but the last few years have been significant for the region, particularly in the health sector.

It is fast catching up with other regions of the state on multiple indices, and people are heaving a sigh of relief over multiple parameters registering a remarkable growth in the past few years.

Health and Education – the two key benchmarks of quality life have seen growth and progress here, and people are thankful to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritising growth and development in the region.

A couple of medical students and patients speaking to IANS shared their feedback on the existing health infrastructure and were all praise for the Nitish government.

MBBS student Raja Babu said that doctors are available at the hospital and ensure prompt and quick attention to patients.

Another medical student, Khushi Kumari, said, "The college is equipped with all medical facilities, and the doctors are also good”

Riya Das praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for creating an enabling environment for graduates at the medical colleges.

While the medical students expressed satisfaction with basic facilities at the hospital, the majority of patients also echoed similar views, while some complained about the lack of adequate services.

Tausif Raza, a patient’s brother, said, "The doctors are good, treatment is good. We have all the facilities, and we don't face any problems."

Mohammad Tanveer Alam, undergoing treatment at a government hospital, said, "All the facilities are excellent, and I am receiving adequate attention and medical care."

Manzar Alam, wife of a patient, said, "The treatment in the city is good, everything is fine in the hospital, there are no problems. But the politicians disappear after the elections, so the public wants change."

As the constituency heads head to the polls in the second phase of the Bihar elections, development and upliftment in medical services would be one of the major factors, weighing on the minds of a large chunk of the electorate, besides the political parties’ attempts to polarise the discourse in the constituency by pandering to the minority vote bank.

