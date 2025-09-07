September 07, 2025 5:12 AM हिंदी

Bihar govt’s special incentive scheme for Divyangs makes them self-sustainable

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) The ‘Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Vivah Protsahan Anudan Yojana’, an initiative of the Bihar government, is bringing a significant turnaround in the lives of divyangs (especially abled residents) of Bihar by assisting them, not just in solemnising their marriage but also providing them with adequate opportunities to set up their own enterprises.

The scheme, run by the Bihar Social Welfare Department, aims to empower the lives of divyangs by providing them with social security and also assisting them with financial assistance in setting up their own businesses.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled to a grant of up to Rs 1 lakh, which they can use for livelihood expenses, buying household essentials or for employment opportunities.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared how the scheme has proved to be life-altering for them.

Rudal Paswan said that with this incentive amount, both husband and wife can do business together.

“Earlier, we were running a broken shop, and this was not enough to feed us. But now with this amount, we will open a good shop and increase our earnings,” he said.

He said that it is a matter of great fortune for the poor to receive incentive money. He also thanked the Bihar Chief Minister for this amount.

Another divyang beneficiary thanked the Nitish Kumar government for launching a dedicated scheme for the divyang community.

The criteria for becoming a scheme beneficiary are that the applicant has to be a Divyang and their disability has to be 40 per cent or more.

The application has to be made within one year of marriage. By using this assistance, the beneficiaries can mobilise the necessary resources for their livelihood.

Applicants must be residents of Bihar. At least one of the couple must have a disability, and the minimum age at the time of marriage is 18 years for the bride and 21 years for the groom, and both should belong to poor families.

The scheme is operational in many other states, including Madhya Pradesh.

