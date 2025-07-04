July 04, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Bihar Cong chief slams ECI, says conspiracy to remove voters ahead of polls

Patna, July 4 (IANS) Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar has launched a sharp attack on the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it is working against democratic processes in the state.

“The way the Election Commission is functioning in Bihar is against democracy, and the Congress will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” Rajesh Kumar said on Friday.

The Congress state chief expressed concern over widespread "irregularities" in the voter list, claiming that “names of crores of voters could be removed from the rolls”.

“We have sought time from the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar. A Congress delegation will meet him to discuss these irregularities,” Kumar said.

The remarks come amid the Special Intensive Voter List Revision Program 2025 being conducted in Bihar ahead of the polls, which has already faced criticism from opposition parties over its timing and execution.

When asked about VIP party chief Mukesh Sahani’s demand for 60 seats within the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), Rajesh Kumar gave a cautious response, stating: “If any such issue arises, we will sit together and decide. Right now, the priority is dealing with the Election Commission.”

Similarly, in AIMIM’s letter to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to join the Mahagathbandhan, Kumar emphasised: “Now is not the time for such discussions. The most important issue is dealing with the Election Commission’s functioning.”

In a pointed statement, the Congress chief said: “The Election Commission is not God. The manner in which it is functioning in Bihar can lead to the removal of crores of voters’ names. We will not let this happen at any cost.”

“First, it is important to protect democracy. Discussions on seats and alliances will happen later,” Kumar said.

With Bihar set for elections in October-November 2025, the Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that the voter list revision exercise may disenfranchise large sections of voters, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

