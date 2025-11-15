Bihar among states having witnessed women centric schemes helping blunt anti-incumbency

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Across recent state elections -- from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra -- parties have rolled out women‑centric welfare schemes to help them shape their future independently while blunting Opposition narratives and influencing voting behaviour.

Women are also beneficiaries of Union government schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi campaign, Bima Sakhi campaign, and Bank Didi – to name a few.

The National Commission for Women lists 40 departments in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre offering several specific women-centric schemes.

Meanwhile, state governments have implemented such schemes, sometimes introduced their own, or extended the scope for such, and related programmes.

Among reasons being attributed to the overwhelming pro-incumbency mandate in the recently-concluded Assembly election for the NDA in Bihar is its policies aimed at empowering women.

Political analysts highlight the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, that offers women to start their own business, to Mukhyamantri Balika Cycle Yojana, and such initiatives as uniform and scholarship schemes for girls from backward and economically weaker families, among several others.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh earned the moniker "Mama" (maternal uncle) from children for his role in empowering their mothers.

State schemes include Ladli Laxmi Yojana that offered financial aid to families upon the birth of a girl child, Kanyadaan Yojana in mass marriages for girls from families that are economically disadvantaged, to the Ladli Behna Yojana with a monthly grant for young women with disadvantaged social backgrounds.

These schemes significantly made an impact in Madhya Pradesh, improving the lives of women and children, and have contributed to Union Minister Chouhan's popularity.

Now, in his present capacity, he oversees such programmes as Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana aimed at improving the productivity and income of women farmers and Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Yojana, encouraging them to take leadership roles in agriculture.

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‑led state government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana providing monthly financial assistance stood out as direct benefit transfers to women that parties could showcase during campaigns.

Such model illustrates how naming and routine distribution amplify political effect.

Schemes branded as "Ladli Behna" or "Ladki Bahin" do more than send money -- they create a recurring ritual with beneficiary meetings, card distribution, public inaugurations where party cadres and voters interact.

Such contact strengthens local party networks and makes the benefit a visible measure of incumbency competence.

In Jharkhand and other states, officials and commentators pointed to targeted direct benefit transfers and in‑kind welfare drives aimed at mothers and low‑income women as central to incumbents' outreach strategies.

Beyond short‑term vote swings, women‑centric schemes yield organisational gains as well.

Such initiatives enable door‑to‑door canvassing, allow timing of fund releases for electoral calendars, and produce local influencers -- self‑help group leaders, anganwadi workers, women's community organisers -- who act as intermediaries between the state and the electorate.

Reports note the incumbent government being often benefitted by the target groups through the conversion of such programmes into assertive turnout, particularly in semi‑urban and rural constituencies where personal contact remains decisive.

As Assembly schedules roll on, intensification of women‑centric appeals can be expected with new cash transfer promises, expansion of maternity and nutrition schemes, and more visible branding aimed at women voters.

Reports from West Bengal suggest that the Bihar poll result may encourage the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress to increase the amount for its popular "Lakshmir Bhandar" scheme for women designed to offer financial support to those belonging to economically disadvantaged sections.

Incidentally, the reports added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had increased the amount earlier -- before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Assembly elections are expected in West Bengal in the first quarter of 2026.

