Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is here to stay, says Kichcha Sudeep

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who is hosting the Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss', has thanked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his timely support in the issue pertaining to the sealing of the premises of the studio where this season of the show was being shot even as he confirmed that BBK 12 was "here to stay".

Responding to a post by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on social media in which he had said he had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada was being filmed, Kichcha Sudeep wrote, "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay."

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister, in a post on X, had said, "I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection. #BiggBossKannada."

It may be recalled that authorities had sealed off the premises of the Jollywood Studios and Adventures on Tuesday night, leading to the shutdown of the Big Boss reality show being filmed in its premises.

All Bigg Boss contestants were asked to vacate the house and escorted outside the premises.

The move by the authorities came in the wake of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issuing immediate closure orders for the Big Boss Kannada studio in the backdrop of non-compliance with laws and operating without permissions.

--IANS

mkr/