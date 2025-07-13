Bigg Boss fame influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai Airport

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Singer and influencer Abdu Rozik was detained at the Dubai International Airport on Saturday over charges of alleged theft. According to the reports, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant was arrested by authorities at around 5 am, shortly after he had flown down to Dubai from Montenegro.

While the details of the complaint have not been revealed, a company representative told Khaleej Times, “All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft."

An official statement by the Dubai authorities on the matter is also awaited.

Originally from Tajikistan, Abdu holds a UAE Golden Visa. The singer has been living in Dubai for several years now.

One of the most recognizable young celebrities in the UAE, Abdu was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition - dwarfism as a child, leaving him only 3 feet and 1 inch even at the age of 21.

His professional journey commenced in 2019 as Abdu received mentorship from Tajikistani rapper and blogger Baron (Behruz).

He went on to lend his voice to numerous Tajikistani songs such as "Ohi Dili Zor", "Chaki Chaki Boron" and "Modar".

Back in 2021, he uploaded a video of himself singing the Hindi song "Enna Sona" by Arijit Singh. A year later, he was invited to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he shared his rendition of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" from the 1994 released "1942: A Love Story."

He rose to fame with his stint as a contestant in the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss 16".

In addition to this, Abdu recently appeared in the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs Season 2", where he was paired with popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Refreshing your memory, Abdu was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate last year as part of a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm. However, he was not named as an accused in the matter.

