Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shame Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Bigg Boss Season 19 has been stirring headlines ever since it went on air. Recently, in one of the live feeds that aired recently, best friends Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain.

Tanya was seen telling Neelam that despite hitting the gym every single day without fail, Ashnoor still was putting on weight. Neelam added that Ashnoor had only been hitting the gym, working out every single day and doing nothing else in the house, but despite that, she had no idea how Ashnoor put on a lot of weight.

Tanya was also heard saying that a few weeks ago, Ashnoor had lost a significant amount of weight, but she has now gained some of it back. They were also seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and both unanimously agreed that the outfit did not suit Ashnoor’s body type, considering her weight.

Towards the end of the video, viewers can hear Tanya saying that if the dress that Ashnoor wore had been worn by Tanya herself or Neelam, it would have looked much prettier. This conversation has sparked outrage amongst fans on social media who have called out both Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for crossing the line and body shaming Ashnoor, who is just 21 years old.

The show stirred headlines just recently when, during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan defended Tanya and proved her innocence in a situation where the entire house had blamed her.

As a result of the misunderstanding, Tanya was cornered and isolated by all the housemates. Salman explained that it was contestant Mridul Tiwari's misunderstanding that led him to portray Tanya negatively and twist the narrative, which was far from the truth.

