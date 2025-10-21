October 21, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Romance blossoms between Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) It seems housemates Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have been bitten by the lovebug as romance is in the air in “Bigg Boss 19”.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Ghar mein shuru huye naye love angle pe gharwaale de rahe hain apne opinions, kya unki baat mein hai dum?”

The video began with Nehal resting her head on Baseer’s lap. Kunickaa Sadanand then advised the pair, “Off ho. I am telling you guys to enjoy these moments. Aagay ka socho mat.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna, who was sitting with Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt discussed house dynamics and said that she should have continued the romantic angle with Baseer.

“Main isko bol raha tha ki tum logo ko ek hafte tak continue karna chahiye thi dono acting. Dynamics ghar ke thode hilte ki yeh kya ho raha hai. (I was telling her that you both should have continued acting for a week. The dynamics of the house would have shifted a bit; what’s happening here?)”

To which, Farrhana replies: “Mujhe survival ke liye love angle khelne ki zaroorat nahi hai (I don’t need a love angle for survival.)”

Abhishek Bajaj heaps praise on Farrhana for the comment.

While talking to Kunickaa at the kitchen area, Baseer said: “Jab main aesai insaan ke saath hota hun jo meri tarah hai… Jo shayad thoda toxic hai, extra hai, thoda crazy hai, then I know yeh balance hai. (When I’m with someone who’s like me… someone who might be a bit toxic, extra, a little crazy, then I know this is balance.)"

Later, Abhishek asked Farrhana if Baseer and Nehal are just pretending to fall in love.

Expressing some skepticism about Baseer’s intentions, Farrhana said: “Nahi mujhe Baseer ke side se thoda fake lag rahi hai. Nehal ka mujhe nahi pat (no, to me, Baseer seems a bit fake. I’m not sure about Nehal.)"

To which, Abhishek then claims: “Dono perform kar rahe hai baithke (both are just performing.)”

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

