‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar all set to lock horns

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, housemates Mridul Tiwari and Malti Chahar will be seen engaging in a heated verbal exchange.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Mridul is seen locking horns with Malti, who entered as a wildcard in the “Bigg Boss” house on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Mridul is seen telling Malti: “I have never said anything to anyone.”

“He is mad. When he had to say he didn’t say and now he is saying what he wants to say,” said Malti.

“I thought I would abuse him so much that he would feel ashamed,” Mridul retorts and adds: “No, I will listen to my own words. If I see you again, I will ask you.”

Malti asks him to move away.

An angry Mridul then says: “I will turn you into a ghost in a minute.”

Malti calls Mridul mad, the latter then says: “Yes, I am mad. I will sell 50 mad people like you in a minute.”

“Ladaayi ka naya chapter shuru, Mridul vs Malti ka clash bana sabka centre of attention!” the promo was captioned.

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Qaudri, Neelam Giri, Pranit More and Baseer Ali.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss', which is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, include names such as Malti Chahar Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show premiered on November 3, 2006 and since then it has touched nineteen seasons and three OTT editions.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

