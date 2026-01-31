‘Bigg Boss 19’ fame Nehal Chudasama on ‘The 50’: Feels like a real test

January 31, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Nehal Chudasama is all set to be seen in the upcoming reality show “The 50”. She spoke about why she chose to participate, how she is preparing herself, and what she hopes audiences will take away from her journey.

Talking about her decision to join the show, Nehal said: "I chose The 50 because it feels like a real test of who you are. Life has already thrown its challenges at me, and this show felt like the perfect platform to prove that preparation, dedication, and focus really pay off.”

“I want people to see me giving everything to the journey — every decision, every moment counts — and that honesty and hard work are my only strategies to succeed."

Nehal emphasized that while the show will test her physically, the mental challenges are equally demanding.

She shares her preparation strategy and mindset ahead of the competition, said: "For me, mental strength isn’t something you build overnight. It comes from experience. I’ve faced situations that tested my patience, focus, and determination, and those moments prepared me for this.”

“I know tasks will push me to think fast and make tough choices, but I’m entering fully aware and ready to give my all. I want the audience to connect with someone who’s unafraid to take on challenges head-on."

Asked what she wants audiences to take away from her participation, Nehal said: "I want them to see a woman who doesn’t back down. Someone who faces every challenge with honesty and determination. I’m not here to just participate or play safe — I’m here to show my journey, my strategy, and my commitment.”

“Every move I make will reflect the values I’ve learned: hard work, clarity, and staying true to myself."

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

