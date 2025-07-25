'Bigg Boss 19' announced with a new logo- 'countdown begins'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) One of the most beloved reality shows, "Bigg Boss" is all set to return with season 19. The latest season of the show was announced by the makers with the release of the show’s new logo- the new eye design.

The striking multicolour symbol hints at the many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment promised by the show.

This year, 'The Eye' - an iconic symbol of the Bigg Boss universe has been given a lot of colours, representing the attitude and untamed energy of season 19.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote on social media, "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!"

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to have some well-known television personalities like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr. Faisu as contestants.

Additionally, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, and Sreerama Chandra are also believed to be considered for this season of "Bigg Boss".

Along with the regular contestants, it is reported that Kavya Mehra, India’s AI Influencer, is also in talks to be a part of "Bigg Boss 19".

A source close to the development revealed, “AI has undeniably become the next big thing, reshaping not just marketing but also entertainment. To see an AI personality like Kavya on national television would mark a new chapter in how audiences interact with technology. While there have been a lot of news around the AI contestant be it Kavya or Habubu, it’s too early to confirm anything.”

This season of "Bigg Boss" is expected to have 15 contestants at the beginning, with around 3 to 5 wild card entries during the course of the show.

“Bigg Boss 19” is set to premiere by late August. While the exact premiere date and contestant list for "Bigg Boss 19" have not been unveiled till now, the announcement has definitely added to the buzz for the latest season of the show.

--IANS

pm/