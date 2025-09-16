September 16, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badeshah’s prank goes wrong

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) In an attempt to lighten the tense atmosphere of the house, Amaal Mallik and Shehbaaz Badeshah planned a prank, which eventually snowballed into utter chaos.

Housemates discovered that several essential items had mysteriously gone missing, which started with suspicion but concluded with anger and accusations.

The prank started in the kitchen as food was cooked without salt, leaving everyone frustrated. Soon after, contestants realized that more items had disappeared, which included Baseer Ali’s designer dress, Awez Darbar’s belts, and even some garments from other housemates.

The shock deepened when Baseer’s towel was also found missing, sparking a heated debate among the contestants.

While Amaal and Shehbaaz quietly admitted to each other that they had hidden half of the items, the rest of the house was left scrambling for answers. Some housemates said that this must be a secret Bigg Boss task, while others.

In the middle of the chaos, housemates pleaded with Bigg Boss, claiming they were only creating “content” by stirring the pot.

In the previous episode, Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha were seen supporting Kunickaa Sadanand and tagged her as “the strongest”.

In a video recently shared by the host channel's official social media account, contestant Neelam Giri and Shehbaz Badesha were seen engaging in a thoughtful conversation about housemate Kunickaa Sadanand.

The two were seen defending her against the perception of being overly aggressive and dominating. The clip captured Shehbaz highlighting a recent confrontation in the house where Abhishek and Gaurav verbally charged at Kunickaa during a heated exchange.

Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Farah Khan was seen as the host, she pointed out to Kunickaa how her rigid behaviour is making her look like the villain.

She also called out Kunickaa Sadanand's behaviour towards Tanya Mittal and said that the personal remarks she passed against Tanya's mother and her upbringing were extremely wrong and uncalled for.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

