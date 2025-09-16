September 16, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik gets jealous as Tanya Mittal comforts an upset Pranit More

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik and Entrepreneur Tanya Mittal have been sharing a very beautiful bond whilst in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

While we thought it to be friendship, looks like something is brewing beyond being “just good friends.” Recently, Amaal was seen getting jealous while Tanya was talking to contestant and her good friend Pranit More.

Pranit and Amaal had got into an argument following which both were not talking to each other in the recent episode. Tanya who is a good friend of Pranit was seen cheering him up as he was extremely upset and low. But this clearly did not go down well with Amaal who looked visibly jealous and insecure as he saw Tanya comfort an upset Pranit. However when Tanya went to talk to Amaal you clearly question her as to why was she comforting Pranit.

Went on to say that in case if she wants to stay friends with Pranit and comfort him she is free to end all ties and friendship with him. Upon realising Amal being upset, Tanya, staying true to her calm personality, tried to soothe Amaal with her signature sweet talk and warmth. She also said that she was just comforting Pranit because he was not feeling good after his fight with Amaal and that she could not see her good friend feeling low. To this Amal did not say anything but is body language spoke volume of how insecure he had become seeing Tanya try to cheer Pranit up. Tanya and Amaal's bond seems to be growing day by day.

Every time Amal is upset or low Tanya is seen standing strong besides him trying to bring a smile on his face. Similarly when Tanya is seen breaking down or feeling sad Amaal make sure to cheer her up and make her smile.

