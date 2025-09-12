September 12, 2025 3:31 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik breaks down after Nehal Chudasama accuses him of inappropriate touch

bigg boss, bigg boss 19, amaal mallik, tanya mittal, fight, nehal chudasama

Mumbai Sep 12 IANS Bigg Boss season 19 recently saw contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik breaking down into tears after Neha Chudasama hurt herself during a task.

It so happened that firing the task, Nehal was supposed to keep writing on the blackboard while Amaal had to erase it with the duster prop stick onto a helmet that he had to wear.

Nehal was eventually seen lying down on the grass and writing on the blackboard, but Amaal gave a tough fight, staying within his limits and not hurting Nehal intentionally. But somehow Nehal did end up bruising herself and started crying. While crying, she told Farrhana Bhatt that she felt touched inappropriately at her private parts but also knew that Amaal would never do it intentionally. She broke down for quite a long time and was seen being caressed by Farrhana and Baseer Ali.

Amaal, when he learnt of the issue, went and apologised to Nehal with folded hands and stated that he did not do anything wrong and that it must have happened by mistake during the task, if at all. Nehal, though, was in no mood and asked Amaal to not worry. Amaal throughout the task and even after it was seen extremely low and upset hearing the accusations laid on him. Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and others tried their best to calm him down.

But it was through Tanya's storytelling that Amaal felt better. board. Later, Nehal was seen telling Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri and others that she was accidentally hit on her private parts but did not create a fuss since it involved Amaal. Amaal was heard telling Zeishan that he swears on his dog, who is the closest to him in the world, that he did not hurt or touch Nehal intentionally at all and it was just a part of the game where everything got aggressive and he wanted his team to win. He also stated that throughout, Nehal also did not give him a chance at all to fulfil his task neatly.

–IANS rd/

