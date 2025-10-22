October 22, 2025 5:25 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Rajiv Adatia calls the birth of Parineeti Chopra’s baby boy a 'divine sign'

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Rajiv Adatia calls the birth of Parineeti Chopra’s baby boy a 'divine sign'

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Rajiv Adatia, known for his appearance on “Bigg Boss 15,” has shared his delight over the birth of Parineeti Chopra’s baby boy.

In his latest post on Instagram, he described the arrival, just days before the actress’ birthday, as a “divine sign.” Today, on Parineeti’s 37th birthday, Rajiv penned a heartwarming note for the actress. Sharing their series of photos, he wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest, most genuine and down-to-earth souls I know my dearest @parineetichopra You’ve always been such a light, Pari so full of love, laughter, compassion, and that beautiful energy that uplifts everyone around you. You’re the same whether you’re in front of the camera or sitting quietly with friends real, humble, and so pure-hearted.”

Rajiv Adatia added, “Not only are you an incredible friend, but truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. You listen, you care, you love deeply and that’s such a rare quality in this world. No show, no ego, no pretence just you, simple, sincere, and full of heart. And God truly knew your heart, and that’s why He blessed you with the most precious gift of all your baby just two days before your birthday What a divine sign, what a blessing! You’re going to be the most wonderful mother. I can’t wait to see the little one!!.”

“May this birthday be extra special, filled with joy, peace, laughter, and those little baby giggles that will make your world even brighter. You deserve nothing less than all the happiness in the world. Love you always, Forever proud of the woman you are and the beautiful journey ahead of you. Right enough of the emotional talk where is our Pineapple and Jalapeno Pizza!! Happy Birthday once Again! Big Hugs!! @parineetichopra.”

Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, and brother, Shivang Chopra, also shared heartfelt notes, expressing their love and pride.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces

Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Michael J Fox calls Parkinson's disease, a ‘bully’

Michael J Fox calls Parkinson's disease, a ‘bully’

Jesse Plemons says he ‘got lucky’ on meeting wife Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons says he ‘got lucky’ on meeting wife Kirsten Dunst

Afghanistan reminds rogue Pakistan about ceasefire agreement terms

Afghanistan reminds rogue Pakistan about ceasefire agreement terms

India’s AI journey defined by transformation at the grassroots: Prof Ajay Kumar Sood

India’s AI journey defined by transformation at the grassroots: Prof Ajay Kumar Sood

Big series for their future in white-ball cricket: Monty Panesar on Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth in the first ODI. Photo credit: IANS

Big series for their future in white-ball cricket: Monty Panesar on Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth

Chinese firms in African countries face problems amid rising unrest

Chinese firms in African countries face problems amid rising unrest: Report

Vilnius airport shut after cigarette-smuggling balloons enter Lithuania's airspace

Vilnius airport shut after cigarette-smuggling balloons enter Lithuania's airspace

India emerges as most attractive investment destinations amid infra boom, expanding middle class: Blackstone President

India emerges as most attractive investment destinations amid infra boom, expanding middle class: Blackstone President