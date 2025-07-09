Big B says ‘shuru kardiya kaam’ as he preps for ‘KBC’ new season

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced his work on the new season of quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

The star took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the rehearsals and wrote: “Shuru kardiya kaam.”

He shared that the prep has begun and is happy to be with people and their desires to improve life.

“And the prep begins the beguine .. to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour..my love and regard (sic).”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

The contestants are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

On July 6, the icon took to social media to share an appreciation note for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Posting a picture of Abhishek, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “My pride and my unlimited love .. how beautifully on your own terms you are achieving your well deserved praise and recognition .. “Kaaldhar may be missing, but Abhishek is never missing from our hearts.”

In other news, his film “Sholay” was feted with a 50th anniversary tribute with an uncut version of the film getting its world premiere at Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival last month.

The film, which also stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, is written by the legendary duo Salim-Javed. The classic follows former police officer Thakur Baldev Singh, who hires two small-time rogues Veeru and Jai to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh, who terrorizes the village of Ramgarh.

