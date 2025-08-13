August 13, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Big B remembers late mother, Teji Bachchan a day after her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is remembering his late mother, Teji Bachchan. On Wednesday, the senior actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a few pictures.

In the pictures, a remembrance note with Big B’s mother’s picture can be seen placed next to the name plate of the Bachchan. The picture also showcased Teji Bachchan’s birthdate to be August 12, 2025.

He wrote, “T 5470(i) Salutations to Mother; may your blessings always remain in our home, your home”.

Big B is the son of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. His mother was close to the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. In fact, Indira reportedly had written a recommendation letter to the producers of Hindi cinema asking them to consider Big B for roles in their films.

Earlier, Big B had shared that he is learning how to use Instagram at the age of 82. The 'Paa' actor earlier posted a video on the stories section of his Instagram handle saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works”.

It would be exciting to see what the Bollywood stalwart treats the netizens with after getting the hang of the photo-sharing app. In the meantime, Big B remains extremely active on his personal blog.

Prior to this, Big B decided to turn back the clock and posted a picture of an old ticket from his blockbuster hit ‘Sholay’. It might be shocking to know that the ticket had cost only Rs 20 at the time. Big B dropped a series of photos of himself on his blog, and amongst the album was the ‘Sholay’ ticket.

The 'Badla' actor also pointed out that at present, an aerated drink costs the same as a film ticket back in the day. "The ’SHOLAY’ ticket .. kept and preserved… Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not ..affection and love”, his blog read.

For the unversed, "Sholay” will complete 50 years of release on August 15, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

