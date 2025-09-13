Big B calls KBC team ‘true giants and heroes’, lauds their ‘absolute dedication’

September 13, 2025 10:08 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a message showcasing his gratitude to the team behind the quiz-based game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and tagged them as the “true giants and heroes” for their work.

Sharing his thoughts, Big B, who has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades, took to his blog and wrote: “The days fly by, the exhaustion appears .. not on the self but they that prepare me for the work .. they are the true giants and heroes of KBC (sic).”

The actor added: “Hours and hours of backroom consultations, designings and managing deliverables .. simply unable to understand for them that sit at home and watch the broadcasts.”

The octogenarian went on to add: “My unblemished gratitude and immense sense of regard respect and appreciation .. it is they that make what makes the SHOW !! And I return from work just a while ago and they still continue to work .. absolute dedication (sic).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced the megastar.

During a recent episode of the show, Big B took a stroll down memory lane and talked about his teen days as a student in the Sherwood Boys' School, Nanital. He recalled how every Sunday students from both Sherwood and All Saint's used to gather at the Chapel.

He added that it was the only day when the boys from his school used to get all decked up with coats and blazers and look extremely presentable for the parade.

Reminiscing about the good old days, Big B shared that when the students were asked to kneel down to pray, boys used to silently pass on love letters to girls without anyone knowing.

--IANS

dc/

