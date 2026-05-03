Bhumika Chawla reflects on her 2021 Haridwar trip: The only constant is change

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Chawla reflected on her 2021 visit to Haridwar through her latest social media post.

Posting a video from her time there, the 'Tere Naam' actress looked back on all she had done in the last 5 years - all the travel, movies, changes in her appearance.

Bhumika said that, no matter how hard we try to cling to the past, change is the only constant. Turning back the clock, she wrote on her official Instagram handle, "20 th May 2021 ….Haridwar ..Almost 5 years …how far we have come …The travel done in last five years , the projects and movies done , the space we live in stays the same and yet changes every now and then ….Our own appearance changes , aging and heading to the other side , relations stay the same and yet emotions change … so many changes … .It’s been a journey ….(sic)"

"The only constant is change ..(well , a sea link is coming up near my home in Mumbai where it was just the sea and the waves …Changes …. Changes everywhere … the only constant is change …)," added Bhumika.

Recently, Bhumika decided to use social media to flip the pages of her cinematic journey from 28 years ago.

Bhumika commenced her career with the 1998 music video, "Yuhi Kabhi Mila Karo" by late musician Zubeen Garg.

In April, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted some pictures of herself from her younger days, shot by popular celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

“What a long time ago .. life captured in stills .. such a long time ago1998 … Shot by —- @dabbooratnani 28 years flew by … or rather feels like an eternity …,” she wrote the caption.

Bhumika added, “We can see through the lens … Memories .. lessons … the rise and fall …in the journey and rise again…So many roles in life played of a daughter , a wife, a mother , a sister …a friend …So many characters …”

--IANS

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