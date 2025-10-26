Bhullar finishes T-7 at 16-under in International Series Philippines

Manila (Philippines), Oct 26 (IANS) Local hero Miguel Tabuena delighted home fans and withstood a barrage of birdies from his nearest rivals, as a solid seven-under par 65 proved good enough for a dominating three-shot win in the USD 2 million International Series Philippines.

Playing at his home course, the Sta. Elena Golf Club, just a week after he had to pull out of the SJM Macao Open with neck spasms, Tabuena finished on a 24-under total, while the Japanese duo of Kazuki Higa (65) and Yosuke Asaji (67) were tied second at 21-under.

The win, Tabuena’s fourth, makes him the most successful Filipino golfer on the Asian Tour. The previous record of three titles was held by Angelo Que. He also broke through the US$3 million in career earnings on the Tour with his first International Series title.

Higa, winner of back-to-back titles in Korea and Chinese Taipei, was back on top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit with the finish. Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and China’s Sampson Zheng, joint overnight leaders with Tabuena, both shot an identical score of 69 to be tied fourth at -20. Australia’s Marc Leishman (65) was the best placed among the several LIV Golf stars in the field this week, getting to solo sixth place.

Legion XIII's Caleb Surratt (67) of the USA, and India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) were tied seventh at 16-under. But the week and the moment in one of the best-attended golf tournaments in the Philippines belonged to Tabuena.

He was one under after seven holes and still tied with Zheng at 18-under. But an eagle on the par-five eighth separated him from the field, and he made no mistakes on the back nine while pouring in four birdie putts.

“It’s truly special. This is the biggest golf event the Philippines has ever hosted. To win it as a Filipino, in front of my people, is an incredible honour,” said the 31-year-old, who fell to his knees after making the winning putt on the 18th hole.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent this week. I withdrew from an event last week because of neck spasms, but somehow, we got it done. I managed to recover and adjust. It was humbling to see the support from the fans, no matter what kind of shot I hit.

“My family and friends were there. My mom’s turning 60 this December, and it meant everything to have her see me win. I just fell to my knees. It was hard to hold it together after such a long, emotional week. I had so many expectations - from others and from myself. This means everything.”

Higa closed his final round stunningly with four birdies in his last four holes.

“I spoke with my caddie on the 15th hole and we decided to finish strong - to stay aggressive all the way in. I managed to execute that plan well and got some good results from it, so very happy with how we finished,” said the 30-year-old.

“There are still many big tournaments to come (before the Order of Merit is decided), so I’ll just keep doing the same things. Just stay patient, stick to my process, and try to win again. That’s the most important goal.”

Asaji, who missed seven cuts and withdrew from one tournament in nine starts since the beginning of August, finally rediscovered the form that has seen him win four titles on the Japan Golf Tour, including the 2019 Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup that was co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

The 32-year-old shot a 29 on the back nine on Saturday and was five-under today – including a holed bunker shot on the par-three 17th from an impossible position – as he mounted a late charge.

“The front nine, it was pretty tough, but I was able to go five under on the back nine, and that was my day,” said Asaji. “On the front nine, where I hit my tee shots, it was really hard to score from there because of how the course is laid out. It’s easier for me to hit the fairways here on the back nine.

“For next week in Hong Kong, I wasn’t in the field at the beginning of the week, but I got in now based on my finish, and I am really happy about that. I’m just looking forward to playing there.”

Star attraction of the tournament and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson closed with a 67 and finished his week tied 15th at 13-under.

The International Series Philippines was the sixth of nine elevated events on the 2025 Asian Tour schedule. The Asian Tour and the International Series move to Hong Kong next week for the USD 2 million Link Hong Kong Open.

--IANS

ab/bsk/