Bhubaneswar to host Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 from January 17

Bhubaneshwar, Jan 15 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled will host the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 from January 17 to 22 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with a total of 18 teams, grouped into five pools, competing in a high-energy battle for the championship.

The league matches will commence on January 17 and culminate in the grand final on January 22. The tournament will be formally inaugurated on January 16 with a grand opening ceremony scheduled at 7:30 PM at the Hi-Tech Medical College Auditorium. The Hon’ble Minister for Sports, Government of Odisha, along with distinguished guests from corporate organisations and political representatives, are expected to grace the occasion.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said, “Over the past year, there has been tremendous momentum around women’s cricket, and national-level tournaments play a crucial role in identifying and nurturing new talent to represent India. The Indian Women’s Team’s World Cup victory has made the nation proud, and all 16 players from the World Cup squad are participating in the nationals, representing their respective states. They showcased their skills at the national level before earning their place in the Indian team.

"This championship provides a vital platform for players to give their best and demonstrate their cricketing talent. The support from IndusInd Bank has been instrumental and is a key driver behind the growth of women’s cricket for the blind in India. Their continued commitment has made a meaningful difference in empowering women and transforming lives through cricket for the blind,” he added.

“The league stage and quarterfinals will conclude on January 20, after which the four qualifying teams will compete in the semi-finals on January 21 for a place in the final. The grand finale will be held on January 22 at the Hi-Tech Medical College Cricket Ground. A total of 31 matches will be played in the IndusInd Bank Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026.

"The winning team will receive a cash prize of INR 1,50,000, while the runners-up will be awarded INR 1,25,000. Three players, representing three different sight categories, will be honoured as Players of the Series with a cash award of INR 15,000 each. Additionally, 31 Players of the Match will receive INR 5,000 each, and every player will be paid a match fee of INR 1,000 per match,” said G. Sridhar, Chairman of Women’s Cricket and Treasurer of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

The President of the Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired in Odisha (CAVI), Md. Jafar Iqbal said, “CAVI is delighted to host 18 women’s teams, and this marks the first time a Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind is being held in Odisha. Women’s cricket has witnessed significant growth over the years, and we are proud that cricket for the blind continues to empower and transform the lives of women cricketers. I would like to thank the Government of Odisha and the Department of Sports & Youth Services for their overwhelming support over the years in promoting cricket for the blind. The Government of Odisha has always been proactive in providing employment opportunities, cash awards, and recognition to the players. I also extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners for their continued support of the Women’s National Tournament.”

The 18 teams have been grouped based on their performances in the previous National Tournament. This edition marks the 6th Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind.

Madhya Pradesh emerged as the champions of the 5th edition, and all eyes will be on the top teams to see if a new champion will rise in the 6th edition of the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026. Odisha has claimed the title three times in the last five editions, while Karnataka secured the championship in 2022.

The participating teams have been divided into the following groups:

Group A: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Group B: Karnataka, Jharkhand, Delhi, Gujarat

Group C: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh

Group D: Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh

Group E: West Bengal, Haryana, Assam

--IANS

bsk/