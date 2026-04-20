NPCI-backed BHIM app users can now check CIBIL score in new version

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)-backed BHIM app will now allow users to view their CIBIL score alongside everyday transactions, following a tie-up between TransUnion CIBIL and NPCI BHIM Services Limited, it was announced on Monday.

With this integration, users can directly check their CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report on the BHIM app, enabling them to track their credit health without leaving the platform.

Moreover, access to credit data will be governed by a consent-based model, under which information is retrieved only after explicit user approval.

The feature is available on the BHIM app version 4.0.19 and above.

The addition of credit score visibility is aimed at extending the app’s utility from day-to-day payments to broader financial awareness.

“As India moves from a largely transactional approach towards credit to a more planned one, this is an important step in our consumer awareness journey,” said Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL.

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd, said the collaboration extends the app’s founding principle of simplicity and user control into the credit space.

Earlier in March, NPCI BHIM Services Limited launched biometric authentication for UPI payments on the app, allowing users to approve transactions of up to Rs 5,000 using fingerprint or facial recognition.

BHIM -- developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited as India’s homegrown UPI payments app -- serves users across urban and rural regions in more than 15 Indian languages. The app offers features such as expense splitting, family mode and spending analytics.

Recently, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) marked its 10th anniversary, accounting for 49 per cent of global real‑time payment transactions.

Meanwhile, the instant payments system processed 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026 alone, with Rs 28.33 lakh crore in value.

--IANS

ag/na