Bhavana Panday says 'excited for your big day' ahead of Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' release

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," is all set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday.

Ahead of the D-day, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday spilled her excitement for the project, saying that the "world will finally get to see Aryan's hard work".

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of throwback photos of the star kid over the years- from his childhood, to some recent pictures of Aryan.

Bhavana also penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app saying, "My dearest Aryan !!!! @___aryan___ !!! We re all so excited for your big day tomorrow !!! Finally the world will see all your hard work , passion that’s your obsession, come to life !!!! Wishing you the bestest always !!! B****ds of Bollywood only on @netflix_in !!!!! To a super duper blockbuster show !!!!"

Congratulating SRK and Gauri, she added, "Congratulations proud parents @gaurikhan @iamsrk #shineon."

Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post with many red heart emojis.

Backed by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" shares the story of Aasmaan Singh (Played by Lakshya) - an ambitious newcomer with the dream to make it big in Bollywood. He enters the showbiz with the support of his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Played by Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Played by Anya Singh), his uncle Avtar (Played Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Played by Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Played by Vijayant Kohli).

However, Aasmaan soon realizes that there are no free lunches in the world and finds himself in a sticky situation. He is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar's (Played by Bobby Deol) daughter, newcomer Karishma (Played by Sahher Bambba); however, he has the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Played by Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Played by Rajat Bedi) - a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback in the picture to deal with.

--IANS

pm/