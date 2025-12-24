Bharti Singh opens up about postpartum nights, gets emotional holding second baby

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Comedian Bharti Singh has spoken about the emotional impact of the postpartum phase. As she navigated sleepless nights and heightened emotions, she also shared how the wait to finally hold her newborn son made the experience even more emotional.

The star stand-up comic shared her feelings candidly on her vlog on Youtube. Bharti revealed that her baby was kept under observation for a few days as part of routine medical examinations in the hospital.

“Do din baad Kaju mujhe mil raha hai kiyunki yahan par poora examination karte hai. Toh finally Kaju haath main aa raha hai…(“After two days, I finally get Kaju because they conduct a complete medical examination here in the hospital. So at last, Kaju is coming into my hands after two days.)”

Recalling her visit to the nursery with her elder son, Bharti said Golla was affected seeing her holding the baby, whom she fondly has named Kaju.

“Kaju ko milne gaye jab nursery main… Toh gole ka mooh aesa hogaya… mereko itna hua yaar ki turant hi chor diya usko…(When we went to see Kaju in the nursery, Golle’s face looked different and I immediately handed Kaju back.)”

“But isko pahel di jayegi thode din… Usko kya pata hai ke kya ho raha hai. But isme pooori samajh hai. (We will give Golle the priority. There is so much understanding in him.)”

Bharti also spoke honestly about the emotional toll of the postpartum phase.

She said: “Din top mera nikal jaata hai par raat badhi mushkil hoti hai. Postpartum jo effect hota hai woh bahut ho raha hai. Kal mera uth uth ke rona nikle jaaye… Bachcha aata hai fir chala jaata hai… Kabhi uska koi test karne le jaate ho.”

“(The day somehow passes, but nights are very difficult. The postpartum effect is very strong. Yesterday, I kept waking up and bursting into tears. The baby comes and then goes again — sometimes they take him away for some tests.)

The nurse then brings Kaju to Bharti’s ward. Seeing her newborn son, the comedian gets emotional.

“Kitna pyaara hai… So finally kaju mere haath main aa chuka hai aur bahut hi pyaara, sundar aur healthy baby hai bilkul Golle ki tarah. (He is so adorable. Finally, Kaju is in my arms. He is a very cute, beautiful and healthy baby, just like Golla.)”

Promising to introduce him to fans soon, Bharti concluded on a happy note, saying: “Finally mera Kaju mere haath main hai. (We will show him to you very soon. Finally, my Kaju is in my hands.)”

