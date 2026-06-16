Bharat Innovates 2026 secures $254.5 million funding commitments on Day 2

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The ongoing three-day event Bharat Innovates 2026 facilitated funding commitments and advanced-stage investments worth approximately $254.5 million while generating strong investor interest in Indian DeepTech startups during the second day of the summit, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education stated that the second day of the event brought together global investors, industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, startups and academic institutions to accelerate innovation, strengthen technology partnerships and advance the commercialisation of DeepTech solutions.

The day began with an innovation showcase featuring technologies developed by Indian startups and premier higher education institutions across sectors including biotechnology, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, energy, mobility, space and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the summit hosted discussions involving global industry, investment and research leaders on subjects ranging from bio-innovation and advanced manufacturing to space, defence supply chains and international investment.

Participants highlighted the importance of patient capital, cross-border collaboration and stronger pathways for commercialising research.

A major highlight of the day was the investor-startup engagement programme, where more than 80 DeepTech startups presented their innovations before panels comprising over 50 global investors from more than 10 countries, according to the ministry.

The startups pitched across six thematic areas -- space and defence, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, healthcare and MedTech, biotechnology and AgriTech, energy and climate technologies, and advanced manufacturing.

According to the ministry, the sessions enabled direct engagement with global venture funds and corporate venture capital firms, with more than 40 startups receiving confirmed investor follow-up commitments.

Moreover, the summit highlighted nearly $30 million worth of investment activity announced during the opening day.

By the end of the second day of the event, Bharat Innovates 2026 had facilitated more than 1,350 business-to-business meetings involving innovators, while over 50 collaboration agreements were concluded.

Bharat Innovates 2026 was launched to connect India's rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem with global capital, industry expertise, research networks and international markets.

The Ministry of Education said the summit has strengthened India's position as a leading global hub for DeepTech innovation by creating new opportunities for collaboration between India, Europe and other international markets.

The third and final day of the summit will focus on technology parks and accelerators, climate technologies, industrial decarbonisation, global scaling strategies and long-term institutional partnerships aimed at sustaining innovation-driven collaborations.

The summit was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron on June 14.

--IANS

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