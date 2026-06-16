Bharat Innovates 2026: IIT Madras, IITM Global sign MoUs worth nearly $100 million

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and IITM Global exchanged seven commercial memoranda of understanding and two institutional MoUs on the first day of Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, that are expected to unlock nearly $100 million in value creation, a statement said on Tuesday.

Seven commercial MOUs link Indian deep‑tech startups with international partners, predominantly from France, while the two institutional pacts aim to accelerate global market access, investment, and innovation, the statement from IIT Madras said.

“Bharat Innovates 2026 has proven to be a watershed moment for Indian deep tech. The MOUs exchanged are not just ceremonial - they are commercial, actionable, and backed by serious financial commitments. The premier higher educational institutions of Bharat have demonstrated that Indian innovation is ready to lead on the world stage,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said the collaborations mark the translation of scientific excellence into cross-border economic value.

An MoU facilitated a strategic partnership between IITM Global and Agna Capital to establish the Bharat Innovates Fund aimed at catalysing investments in high-potential deep-tech ventures.

Further, a collaboration between IITM Global and SouthwestX will help Indian startups access and scale across the large German and French markets, the statement said.

Alongside the partnership announcements, IIT Madras presented a range of technologies and innovations developed by its research groups and startup ecosystem at Bharat Innovates.

These included advancements in Hyperloop transportation, 5G and 6G communications, port automation, lab-grown diamond technologies, and indigenous AI systems designed for efficient computing.

Beyond the formal agreements, the event drew interest from industry leaders, academic institutions, investors, and government representatives across the European Union, signalling significant opportunities for future collaborations with IIT Madras and IITM Global in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, talent development, and market expansion.

—IANS

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