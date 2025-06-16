Bhanushali Studios, JOAT Films sign five-film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures for Indian adaptations

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Warner Bros. has signed an exclusive five-film deal with Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL), which is known for making movies such as “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” and “Bhaiyya Ji” along with JOAT Films to develop Indian adaptations of Warner Bros. Pictures titles.

According to variety.com, the deal aims to reimagine classic WB properties through an Indian cultural lens while preserving the universal themes that made them global hits. Warner Bros. Pictures will handle worldwide distribution.

Headlined by founder and producer Vinod Bhanushali, Bhanushali Studios recently struck a three-film deal with Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films.

Its slate includes “Janhit Mein Jaari,” “Main Atal Hoon,” “Costao,” “Bhaiyya Ji,” and “Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam,” reports variety.com.

“India represents one of the world’s most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives,” said Denzil Dias, VP and managing director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dias added: “This partnership allows us to combine our storytelling heritage with exceptional local talent to create films that will resonate profoundly with Indian audiences while maintaining the universal appeal that defines great cinema.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures, a studio that has shaped cinematic history across generations,” Bhanushali added.

“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to reimagine the stories by Warner Bros. Pictures through an Indian creative lens, blending emotion, scale, and culture for audiences both at home and internationally.”

Adding production firepower to the venture is Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films, who brings three decades of industry experience and an existing first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, which will kick off with a Korean remake of “The Intern.”

“I’m excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros. Pictures on titles that will resonate with Indian audiences,” Nguyen said. “Warner Bros. Pictures has an unparalleled library from which we will carefully curate select titles for the vibrant Indian market.”

Development on the first title is already underway, with creative teams and production timelines to be unveiled imminently, reports variety.com.

--IANS

dc/