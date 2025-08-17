Bhagyashree's Chicago dairies are all about morning skyline & Deep-dish Pizza

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree took off to Chicago for some quality time with herself. During her visit to the United States of America, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress made the most of her time, enjoying a variety of things such as the Chicago morning skyline and the famous Deep-dish Pizza.

Sharing a carousel of photos from her Chicago getaway, Bhagyashree wrote on her official Instagram account, "This trip was a cauldron of different things for me, as is apparent from the pictures."

First on the list was watching the Chicago skyline, "Indeed a beautiful visual, skimming which is the Navy Pier."

Next was visiting The Alder Planetarium, followed by a trip to the museum across Soldier's Field.

Bhagyashree also witnessed the Eternal Olympic Flame at Soldier's Field.

She further revealed that she stayed in The Drake for 3 days.

The actress also soaked in the Chicago morning sun.

Channeling her inner foodie, Bhagyashree relished the famous Deep dish Pizza, and the Mexican-indian fusion at Mirra.

Bhagyashree also celebrated the festival of Janamashtami by offering prayers at the Iskon temple in Chicago and participating in the Tula bharam festival.

She sought blessings at not one but two temples on the auspicious day - a temple in Fremont, followed by a visit to the Iskon temple in Chicago.

Bhagyashree was seen giving jhulla to the idol of lord Krishna as part of the festivities. She also attended a kirtan in the Iskon temple.

Treating the netizens with a string of photos and videos from her temple visits on IG, Bhagyashree wrote the caption: "Janmashtami celebration. I was very fortunate to get darshan at 2 very beautiful temples. 1. At Fremont 2. Iskon temple in Chicago...Thankful, grateful, and feeling blessed. Making it a point to never miss my connection with God."

