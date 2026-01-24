January 24, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree wishes her 'sunshine' Avantika on her birthday

Bhagyashree wishes her sunshine Avantika on her birthday: That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhagyashree calls her daughter Avantika Dassani as her breath and her sunshine in a beautiful birthday note that she penned on her social media account.

The doting mother mentioned that her life and world changed when she held Avantika in her arms for the very first time.

Sharing many photos that reflect on the mother daughter adorable bond, Bhagyashree wrote, “From the time that I held you in my arms, I knew my world had changed. That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine. You were my child, but you mothered me, sometimes cradled me as I did too.”

She added, “You are my breath, my sunshine, my oxytocin… and I can never have enough of you.

I love you my honeybun, my chipmunk, my tomboy, my beautiful doll, my warrior, my friend n daughter all rolled into one.

God bless you. @avantikadassani”

One picture shows the mother-daughter duo dressed in elegant traditional saris, smiling l as Avantika affectionately leans on her mother. Another picture shared is a throwback from Avantika’s childhood, capturing her innocence.

Talking about Avantika, the daughter of Bhagyashree walking on her mother's career path, made her acting debut in 2022 with the psychological thriller-drama web series Mithya.

Following this debut, she is set to appear in the theatrical film Inn Galiyon Mein.

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree was a popular actress during her prime era in Bollywood. Her movie Maine Pyaar Kiya is considered as a cult classic movie, which also starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The actress is currently geared up for Raja Shivaji to release this year.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Harmanpreet Kaur calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'insane', asks for example setting punishments

Harmanpreet Kaur calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'insane', asks for example setting punishments

New Delhi 'top priority' for Europe, EU-India FTA 'mother of all deals': Malta envoy

New Delhi 'top priority' for Europe, EU-India FTA 'mother of all deals': Malta envoy (IANS interview)

KIWG 2026: Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj delivers more than just gold medal on comeback to ice skating (Credit: KIWG 2026)

KIWG 2026: Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj delivers more than just gold medal on comeback to ice skating

OpenAI adding advertisements in ChatGPT in US sparks privacy concerns

OpenAI adding advertisements in ChatGPT in US sparks privacy concerns

Deception as a doctrine: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s new strategy to confuse Indian agencies

Deception as a doctrine: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s new strategy to confuse Indian agencies

PWL: Haryana confident of strong comeback despite loss to Maharashtra

PWL: Haryana confident of strong comeback despite loss to Maharashtra

Iran thanks India for opposing 'unjust and politically motivated' UNHRC resolution

Iran thanks India for opposing 'unjust and politically motivated' UNHRC resolution

Bhagyashree wishes her sunshine Avantika on her birthday: That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine

Bhagyashree wishes her 'sunshine' Avantika on her birthday

Arun Govil expresses gratitude to PM Modi for taking note of issues faced by small actors, technicians

Arun Govil expresses gratitude to PM Modi for taking note of issues faced by small actors, technicians

MS Dhoni starts net practice in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni starts net practice in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2026