August 29, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree takes blessing from the Lalbaugcha Raja with son Abhimanyu Dassani

Bhagyashree takes blessing from the Lalbaugcha Raja with son Abhimanyu Dassani

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree took blessings from the ever-famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her son Abhimanyu Dassani as she offered prayers to Bappa.

Looking as gorgeous as ever in a white saree with a red border and a matching blouse, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress was seen with folded hands as she prayed to Lord Ganesha. The mother and son duo were seen twinning in white during their visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Bhagyashree opted to caption the post with the famous aarti of Bappa.

"Shri Ganesh Deva! SukhKarta Dukhharta Varta Vighnachi...

Noorvi Poorvi Prem Krupya Jayachi...

Sarwangi Sundar Utishendu Rachi...

Kanthi Jhalke Maad Mukhta Padhanchi...

Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti...

Darshan Marte Maan Kamana Purti … Jai Dev Jai Dev

Ratnakhachit Phara Tujh Gaurikumra...

Chandanaachi Uti Kumkum Ke Shara...

Hire Jadit Mukut Shobhato Bara...

Runjhunati Nupure Charani Ghagriya...

Jai Dev Jai Dev Jai Mangal Murti...

Darshan Marte Maan Kamana Purti.. Jai Dev Jai Dev

Beautiful Darshan, blessed and an overwhelming blessing of gratitude," she wrote.

It is believed that the Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Ganesha is Navasacha Ganpati - one who fulfils all wishes. It draws over 1.5 million pilgrims during the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival every year.

During Janmashtami this year, Bhagyashree offered prayers at not one but two temples in Chicago.

The actress first sought blessings at a temple in Fremont, after which she visited the Iskon temple in Chicago.

In the clip dropped by her on social media, she was seen giving jhulla to the idol of lord Krishna, and also attending the kirtan in Iskon.

Treating the netizens with a set of photos and videos from her temple visits on social media, Bhagyashree wrote, "Janmashtami celebration. I was very fortunate to get darshan at 2 very beautiful temples. 1. At Fremont 2. Iskon temple in Chicago...Thankful, grateful, and feeling blessed. Making it a point to never miss my connection with God."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders in Season 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China, on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Jatadhara producer reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'USP of the film is its emotion'

Jatadhara producer Prerna Arora reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'Its USP is emotion'

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap as India end the 16th Asian Shooting Championship with 103 medals in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Asian Shooting C’ship: Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic