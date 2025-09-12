Bhagyashree shares glimpse of ‘silly fun time’ with husband in New York

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a few fun glimpses of her touristy moments doing silly things with her husband Himalaya Dassani in the Big Apple.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from their getaway. From dancing at the Time Square to enjoying cocktails and the nightlife, the veteran actress gave a peep into their great holiday. She used the track “Empire State Of Mind” ft. Alicia Keys by Jay-Z.

“From mad mornings to date nights, silly fun time in New York, creating memories. I would usually cringe at doing touristy thing things when I travel, but this time I went with the flow and had funnnnn! #traveltalesbyb #traveltales #traveldiaries #newyork #hubbynme #couplegoals #memories,” Bhagyashree wrote as the caption.

Bhagyashree married Himalaya in 1989. They have two children, a son and a daughter. Her son, Abhimanyu Dasani made his acting debut in 2019 with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Her daughter, Avantika Dassani, debuted with the web-series Mithya.

Bhagyashree will next be seen in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer “Raja Shivaji”, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Helmed by Riteish, who also essays the titular role, the historical action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. “Raja Shivaji,” a pan-India film, unfolds against the backdrop of a turbulent era marked by warring empires and rising uprisings.

The film traces the inspiring rise of a young Shivaji, who challenged powerful forces, sparked a revolution, and emerged as the iconic Raja Shivaji—paving the way for Swarajya. The film is currently being shot at various locations in Mumbai and Wai, Maharashtra. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026.

Talking about Himalaya, he is set to produce a biopic on Galwan hero Sepoy Gurtej Singh starring their son Abhimanyu.

The upcoming feature film “Galwan”, a biographical drama centered on Sepoy Gurtej Singh, one of the youngest among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

The film stars Abhimanyu in the lead role, stepping into the shoes of the 23-year-old soldier from Mansa, Punjab. The film will be shot in the real life locations of Gurtej Singh's hometown and in some parts of Delhi while the warzone sequence will be entirely shot in Ladakh.

Based on officially acquired life rights from Gurtej Singh’s family, Galwan is not just a personal story, it stands as a tribute to all 20 bravehearts who laid down their lives that night, read a statement.

--IANS

dc/