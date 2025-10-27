Bhagyashree dreams of a winter getaway with husband Himalaya as she misses the mountains

October 27, 2025 4:01 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Bhagyashree is already in the holiday mood as winter approaches.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress, on Monday, shared her longing for the mountains and asked fans to help her choose the perfect destination for her next winter getaway in India. Bhagyashree shared a heartwarming video featuring her romantic moments with husband Himalaya Dasani. The clip also captures the actress striking solo, joyful poses against stunning scenic backdrops. Adding to the charm, she paired the video with Lata Mangeshkar and Suresh Wadkar’s timeless track “Husn Pahadon Ka.”

In the caption of the post, Bhagyashree expressed her wish for a relaxing break as she welcomed the winter season. Playfully questioning why Mondays aren’t holidays, she shared how much she misses the mountains and is already planning her next getaway. The actress asked her followers to suggest beautiful destinations within India for her winter holiday, inviting them to be part of her travel plans.

The ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’ actress wrote, “Wish upon a monday ! Why isn't it a holiday? Winter is creeping in and I am missing the mountains already.... can you suggest a destination for my winter holiday this year... it has to be in India. Tell me, tell me soon.. Where should we go? #traveldestination #traveltalesbyb #holidaydestination #incredibleindia #winterholiday.”

Earlier, on Diwali, Bhagyashree posted a video giving a glimpse of her home décor. In the video, she was seen performing puja with her husband. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to you. May you be blessed with happiness n health, wisdom n wealth, peace n prosperity, and dreams that become reality. #diwali #blessings #puja #gratitude.”

On the professional front, Bhagyashree is set to appear in “Raja Shivaji,” a highly anticipated film directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The star-studded project also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for a theatrical release in May 2026.

