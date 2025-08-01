August 01, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

BFI elections to be held on August 21 during AGM

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The long-awaited Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections will be held on August 21, the Interim Committee overseeing the day-today affiar of the BFI announced on Friday.

As per the circular signed by Interim Committee chairman Ajay Singh, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place at 11:00 AM and include elections for several key positions for the 2025–2029 term. The member states/UTs will have to submit the names of two representatives by 5:00 PM Monday.

“This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boxing Federation of India will be held on 21.08.2025 at Delhi-NCR at 11:00 am. The Member States/UT Associations are requested to send names of their two representatives as per the provisions of BFI’s Constitution as approved by World Boxing to BFI’s office email before 5 pm on 04.08.2025,” the circular read.

The agenda will also include confirmation of minutes from the previous AGM and discussion of other matters, subject to the Chair’s approval.

The BFI elections, initially scheduled for March 28, were stalled due to court battles, prompting World Boxing to appoint a Ajay Sing-led six-member Interim Committee on April 7 to run day to day affairs of the federation and also resolve all issues.

The committee was composed with immediate effect for a period not exceeding 90 days, but its tenure extended with a renewed mandate to conduct elections by August 31, aligning with World Boxing’s deadline.

In parallel, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also formed a three-member committee on July 11, led by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, along with Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra, to look into the delay in holding BFI polls and suggest a roadmap for “fair and timely elections”.

--IANS

hs/bc

