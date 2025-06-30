June 30, 2025 5:51 PM हिंदी

Bengal not safe for Hindus or girls under Mamata govt, says Giriraj Singh

Bengal not safe for Hindus or Girls under Mamata govt, says Giriraj Singh on Kolkata rape case

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Reacting to the Kolkata Law College rape case, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday alleged that West Bengal has become unsafe for both Hindus and women under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Today, under Mamata Banerjee's government, Bengal is neither safe for Hindus nor for girls. The statements made by TMC leaders are extremely shameful, yet despite being a woman herself, Mamata Banerjee has not given any clarification. She has remained silent on her leaders' remarks," said Giriraj Singh, criticising the Chief Minister's silence on controversial comments made by her party leaders in the aftermath of the incident.

Sharing similar concerns, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The response of TMC leaders to the Kolkata rape case is deeply concerning. It appears that serious criminal incidents in the city are being downplayed by the state government. When a region begins to show signs of becoming a hub for crime, it naturally raises alarm. Under the current administration, there are growing allegations that certain individuals with criminal backgrounds are receiving protection through political connections. This situation demands urgent attention and accountability."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the BJP for sending a fact-finding delegation, questioning the party's role in investigating such crimes.

"Is the BJP an investigation agency? Do they operate under any international standard? They should also visit their own states. This is a social deformity that needs intellectual awareness, not political opportunism," Masood said.

The BJP on Saturday announced a four-member fact-finding team to investigate the incident. The delegation will assess the circumstances surrounding the crime and submit a report to the party leadership.

On June 25, a first-year female law student was allegedly raped on the premises of South Calcutta Law College by three accused, all linked to the Trinamool Congress' student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

--IANS

rs/skp

LATEST NEWS

Boman Irani pens heartfelt note on son Kayoze’s directorial debut with Kajol, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Sarzameen’

Boman Irani pens heartfelt note on son Kayoze’s directorial debut with Kajol, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Sarzameen’

I and my family will remain indebted to him: Ramesh Kharmale after PM Modi features him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

I will remain indebted to him: Ramesh Kharmale after PM Modi features him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari say 'Pehle Aap' as they bring Lucknow's Tehzeeb alive with mangoes

Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari say 'Pehle Aap' as they bring Lucknow's Tehzeeb alive with mangoes

Economic agenda to dominate PM Modi's historic two-day Ghana visit

Economic agenda to dominate PM Modi's historic two-day Ghana visit

Crispin Chhetri wants 'more focus' from players as race to Women's Asian Cup heats up as India and Thailand get into a fierce scramble to clinch their berth from Group of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo credit: AIFF

Crispin Chhetri wants 'more focus' from players as race to Women's Asian Cup heats up

Did you know Rajkummar Rao underwent intense gun training for 'Maalik'?

Did you know Rajkummar Rao underwent intense gun training for 'Maalik'?

Formula 1 confirms 2026 pre-season testing schedule, Azerbaijan GP date shifted.

Formula 1 confirms 2026 pre-season testing schedule, Azerbaijan GP date shifted

Adani Group, ISKCON serve devotion with nutrition during Jaggannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

Adani Group, ISKCON serve devotion with nutrition during Puri Rath Yatra

‘Echoes of Us’ director says Iulia Vantur’s debut an exploration of creative identity

‘Echoes of Us’ director says Iulia Vantur’s debut an exploration of creative identity

JGU establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with historic 5 million dollar endowment

JGU establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with historic 5 million dollar endowment