Bengal Assembly elections: ECI announces CAPF deployment even before declaration of poll dates

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday, announced the deployment Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) even before the declaration of the polling dates and enforcement of the model code of conduct for the West Bengal elections.

According to a notification issued by the ECI, the deployment of CAPF will be done in two phases, the first on March 1, which is before the announcement of the poll date and the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The second phase of CAPF deployment will be held on March 10, by which time the polling dates will probably be announced and the model code of conduct will be in force.

As per indications so far, the ECI is expected to announce the polling days immediately after Holi.

As per the notification, there will be a total deployment of 480 companies in these two initial phases on March 1 and March 10, with 240 companies in each phase.

The first phase of 240 companies that will be deployed on March 1, will include 110 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), 21 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 companies of Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP), and 27 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The second phase of 240 companies that will be deployed on March 10, will include 120 companies of CRPF, 65 companies of BSF, 16 companies of CISF, 20 companies of ITBP, and 19 companies of SSB.

De-induction of these 480 companies, that is the process of removing troops, equipment, or personnel from a specific area, will be intimated in due course of time, as per the ECI's notification.

The Commission, at the same time, had directed the West Bengal government to work out the detailed deployment plan, in consultation with the respective CAPFs and their chief force coordinators.

The movement and deployment will be coordinated by the CRPF, the Commission clarified.

--IANS

