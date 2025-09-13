Benedict Cumberbatch reveals why he loves Halloween

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch said that he likes to "disguise" himself when he's out in public with his family as he wants them to maintain their "privacy".

The Sherlock star, who is married to actress-filmmaker Sophie Hunter, said he loves Halloween because he can wear a mask without looking strange.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, Cumberbatch said: "My favourite is Halloween. I went as (Star Wars character) Chewbacca last year and it was just great. I was dancing along to the music that a Michael Jackson impersonator was playing, but I couldn't really see where I was.

"The Michael Jackson impersonator was getting really angry 'cause I was sort of coming towards his cardboard, and people were turning from focusing on him to dancing Chewbacca there. And, and he was apparently going: 'Hee hee! Hee hee!' Somewhere someone might have that on-the, the interweb.''

The actor went on to add: "But you know, I think, to be honest, when it comes to this sort of thing, or a premiere or just, you know, being in a theatre or something, you're in a theatre, that's the natural habitat of an actor, even if you're the other side of it-and in the audience, and I don't bother disguising myself.

"With my family, I try to (disguise myself) because I do not want the attention drawn on them. I want them to have the right to their privacy-and their time. But apart from that, I just have to own it. It takes effort though.

"It's very weird walking into a room and everyone - well, a lot of people might recognise you, you don't know anyone."

The star was joined on the podcast by his The Roses co-star Olivia Colman, and she revealed fans often approach her and ask for pictures even when she's in the bathroom, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "(They do it when I'm) having a wee. 'Can we have a selfie?' Oh yeah, I've had knocks on the door, in the cubicle door, in the loo. And when you're washing your hands."

Coleman went on to reveal she stopped going out for a while but moving to a home outside of London has helped her become a bit "braver".

