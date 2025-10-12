Ben Stiller blames social media for lack of comedy films

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has pinned the blame on social media for the decline of comedy movies. The 59-year-old actor has starred in comedy movies such as ‘There's Something About Mary’ and ‘Zoolander’.

He believes the "immediate response" provided to the world on social media has shifted the climate, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Ben told The Times newspaper, "There are landmines everywhere. Twitter changed everything. It took off in 2009, and offers an immediate response”.

He recalled the offence caused by the character of Simple Jack, a boy with learning disabilities in the spoof movie featured in the 2008 film ‘Tropic Thunder’.

He said, "We had issues on ‘Tropic Thunder’ with Simple Jack. It wasn't a Twitter storm. Everything didn't blow up. But instant reactivity can now, all of sudden, just kill”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor believes that such an environment makes both comics and film studios "trepidatious".

Ben explained, "Yes, you're more trepidatious, and there's no denying the environment is more volatile, but when studios keep saying no, creatives will stop trying and, instead, pivot to movies they think will get made, and that's awful. Studios are trying to create movies that will make a billion dollars, but comedy is cut and dried. People are laughing or not. And that's tough”.

Ben is the son of the late comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara and "felt pressure" to honour them in the new documentary film ‘Stiller and Meara: Nothing Is Lost’, in which he serves as director.

He said, "I just had to make something for my parents. My dad died during Covid, so there was no memorial. When my mum died, five years earlier, we did an event on Broadway, and so I felt pressure”.

Ben recalled how his parents were often away performing but admits that he did not learn lessons as he spent time away focusing on his career when his own children from his marriage to wife Christine Taylor, Ella, 23, and Quinn, 20, were young.

--IANS

aa/