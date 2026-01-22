Before ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ became national movement, its blueprint was written in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) As the country marks 11 years since the launch of the flagship ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme, reflections have emerged on how the initiative took shape long before it became a nationwide movement, with its blueprint laid in Gujarat.

Highlighting this journey, 'Modi Archive', a popular social media handle on X, noted that January 22, 2026, marks 11 years since the launch of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, describing it as a landmark effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote education and empowerment of the girl child. The post stated that before the initiative was rolled out across the country, its guiding principles and grassroots approach were first implemented in Gujarat.

According to the post, Gujarat witnessed a transformation “from dismal female literacy to near-universal enrolment, from mass dropouts to record retention, and from neglected schools to dignity-first infrastructure.”

These changes, it said, were driven by focused campaigns such as 'Kanya Kelavani' and 'Shala Praveshotsav', which aimed at bringing every child, especially girls, into the formal education system.

The Modi Archive further recalled that as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials, personally visited thousands of villages each year during peak summer for three consecutive days. Their mission, the post said, was singular: to ensure that every girl child was enrolled in school.

It said that the Chief Minister went from village to village, interacting directly with parents, folding his hands and urging them to send their daughters to school for the future of their families and society.

The initiative soon took on the form of a community celebration, with drums, decorated chariots and entire villages coming together as girls entered classrooms.

“Before it became a national slogan, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was already a proven grassroots movement,” the post said.

The Modi Archive also shared a video of approximately five minutes and 23 seconds, showcasing Narendra Modi’s involvement in promoting the campaign during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) has emerged as one of the most significant pillars under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. Launched on January 22, 2015, SSY was envisioned as more than a savings scheme, aiming to link financial security with social transformation by encouraging families to plan early for their daughters’ education and well-being.

As the scheme completes 11 years on January 22, it stands as a testament to growing faith in the potential of the girl child. Since its inception, more than 4.53 crore accounts have been opened under the scheme, reflecting widespread acceptance and trust among families across the country. Each account, officials note, represents belief in a girl’s future and reinforces the idea that empowering one girl strengthens families, communities and the nation.

Currently offering an interest rate of 8.2 per cent per annum, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana remains among the highest-return government-backed savings schemes dedicated exclusively to girls. Both the principal amount and interest are fully guaranteed by the Government of India, making it a secure and low-risk long-term investment.

Over the years, SSY has evolved into a cornerstone of India’s broader commitment to women's empowerment. With rising adoption and awareness, the scheme continues to play a crucial role in supporting gender equality and inclusion, ensuring that every girl has the financial backing and confidence to realise her full potential.

