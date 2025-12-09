B'desh going through abnormal times with absence of democracy: BNP

Dhaka, Dec 9 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said that the country is going through an "abnormal" period, marked by the "absence" of democracy and accountable governance, local media reported.

Addressing the closing session of the party's two-day programme in Dhaka on Monday, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman warned that conspiracies were underway to derail the democratic process.

"Why is the share market crashing? This is abnormal. Bank after bank is closing down, shutting down, collapsing. This is abnormal. These abnormal things cannot continue," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Rahman as saying.

"Every day, when we open newspapers, we see attempts to hide the truth. But hunger speaks the truth. Empty pockets speak the truth," he added.

Rahman stated that mills and factories are closing, investments have stalled, hospitals are failing to provide adequate treatment facilities, and educational institutions are struggling to continue academic activities -- all signs of "abnormal situations".

He noted that people in the country now fear being mugged when they leave home, and even if they escape that risk, frequent road accidents leave no guarantee of returning home safely.

"More than 7,000 people were killed in road accidents last year. What happened to the families who lost their only breadwinner? Does anyone think about them the next day?" he asked.

Rahman warned of tougher days ahead, saying that a "dangerous" campaign was being carried out to paint everyone except one group as bad.

As political conflict intensifies ahead of next year's election, the BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed reportedly took an indirect dig at the radical Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, stating that the people of the country have already unmasked a group that seeks to misguide the nation by playing the "religion card".

Speaking at the same event, the BNP leader said, "People have identified a party that has no policy, no ideals, and no plan, and is trying to deceive the public in the name of religion. Their real faces have already been exposed."

Bangladesh continues to face growing political turmoil and uncertainties ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads.

