BCCI celebrates India’s Asia Cup triumph, announces Rs 21cr prize for team and staff

Dubai/New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated India’s emphatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, calling it a powerful statement on and off the field.

In a brief but emphatic social media post, the BCCI wrote: “3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff.”

India’s five-wicket victory in the final at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai not only secured their ninth Asia Cup title but also showcased the team’s dominance in high-pressure situations.

Pakistan had started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, but India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, triggered a dramatic collapse to restrict Pakistan to 146 all out.

Chasing a modest total, India initially struggled as top-order batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma failed to fire. However, Tilak Varma rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 69, and Shivam Dube’s late assault of big sixes sealed the win with two balls to spare, delighting fans worldwide.

The BCCI’s post highlighted not just the victory but the message the team delivered through their performance. The “3 blows. 0 response” remark referred to the Men in Blue’s dominance over Pakistan in the tournament, having won all three games played between the neighbours.

In recognition of their achievement, the BCCI announced a total prize money of Rs 21 crore for the players and support staff, rewarding their hard work and contribution throughout the tournament.

Fans across India celebrated the win, which reinforced India’s supremacy in the Asia Cup and added another memorable chapter to the storied India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

With this win, Team India not only showcased skill and composure but also sent a strong message of dominance on the continental stage, while the BCCI’s acknowledgement underlined the significance of the achievement for players and support staff alike.

