October 01, 2025 3:10 PM हिंदी

BB 19: Tanya Mittal passionately describes her dream of Amaal Mallik's office-cum-cafe

BB 19: Tanya Mittal passionately describes her dream of Amaal Mallik's office-cum-cafe

Mumbai, Oct 1, IANS In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 that went on air, contestant Tanya Mittal once again caught everyone's attention with her heartfelt admiration for singer-composer Amaal Malik.

During a candid conversation inside the house, Tanya was seen sharing her unique vision of creating a studio café dedicated to her best friend Amaal's music and journey.

Talking to fellow contestants Neelam Giri, Basir Ali, and Amaal Malik himself, Tanya passionately described her dream where the café would feature walls filled with Amaal's iconic songs, QR codes to explore stories behind each track, and a cosy atmosphere where only his music would play. Amaal, pleasantly surprised by the idea, jokingly responded by calling it a café for "Amaal-ians", a term fondly used for his fans.

The light-hearted moment quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the episode. However, in the recent episode, we also witnessed a dramatic turn with the re-entry of Nehal Chudasma after her stint in the secret room. Nehal, upon entering, wasted no time in stirring conversations as she directly approached Amaal Mallik, cautioning him about Tanya's intentions. Nehal claimed that Tanya was using Amaal for her game strategy, accused her of being unnecessarily clingy and advised him to distance himself.

Amaal, however, paid no heed to Nehal's feedback and instead went straight to Tanya and their group of friends in the house, openly sharing what Nehal had told him. Amaal formally stated that he did not like the way Nehal was speaking about Tanya and that her remarks seemed uncalled for. Despite the growing chatter, Tanya has always chosen to remain calm while Amaal continues to stand by her.

Adding to the buzz, Tanya and Amaal have often been romantically linked outside the house by fans, but both have always maintained that their bond is built on deep friendship and mutual respect, insisting that they are very good friends and nothing beyond that.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia elect to bat first against NZ

Women’s WC: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia opt to bat first against NZ

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI Governor

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days