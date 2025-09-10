September 10, 2025 5:46 AM हिंदी

BB 19: Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna slam Kunickaa Sadanand for her "below the belt" remarks

Mumbai Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand recently fired fellow housemate Tanya Mittal during a nomination task and even questioned her upbringing. Kunickaa even raised questions about Tanya's mother for not teaching her the right values.

Tanya was seen breaking down and was inconsolable post the insensitive remarks.

Now, in a recent video shared on social media, it looks like the tables have turned, and it was Tanya's turn to give it back to Kunickaa whilst in the nomination task. Tanya, who looked extremely disturbed and upset with Kunickaa, gave it back to her with a lot of grace.

She questioned Kunickaa over her dragging her mother into the game and questioning her upbringing. Tanya was also heard saying that the fact that she did not cross her line and insult Kunickaa or say anything to hurt her despite the insensitive remark Kunickaa passed about Tanya and her mother speaks volumes about her right and graceful upbringing.

Actor and BB 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna also slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for being extremely rigid and not having any kind of remorse or guilt on her face for hitting below the belt and crossing the line just for a mere task. In the recent episode, entrepreneur and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal was targeted by Kunickaa Sadanand, who hit Tanya below the belt. Tanya could not bear her mother's insult, was extremely inconsolable and broke down. All housemates except Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa were seen consoling a weeping Tanya, who seemed lost and anxious.

