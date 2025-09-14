BB 19: Akshay Kumar lauds Amaal Mallik's singing, regrets not using talent for his movies

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 19 turned into a musical celebration as the host for the evening, Akshay Kumar, praised music composer and BB 19 contestant Amaal Mallik for his exceptional singing talent as well.

Akshay, who stepped in as the host for the weekend, revealed that while he was always in awe of Amaal as a composer, it was during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19 when Akshay discovered Amaal's potential as a singer as well.

During the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Akshay was heard telling Amaal that had he known about Amaal's singing capability, he would have asked Amaal himself to sing all the songs that he wrote for Akshay Kumar's movies. Amaal, who clearly was overwhelmed with the appreciation, expressed gratitude and thanked Akshay for his kind words. Arshad Warsi, who also joined Akshay Kumar in hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, too lauded Amaal for his singing ability. Upon Akshay Kumar's further request, Amaal sang the iconic song "Soch Na Sake" from Akshay Kumar's movie, "Airlift".

Not many know that Amaal was the music composer for the song that went on to become a blockbuster hit. Talking about Amaal Mallik's journey on Bigg Boss 19, the creative soul has shown a stark improvement in his game on the show. Amaal Mallik, who during the initial days of the show was seen sleeping around and caught in his slumber, after a pep talk from Salman Khan, the host of the show, has geared up and has been putting his opinions strongly.

In the recent episodes, Amaal Mallik was seen taking a firm stand against the wrong and for the right. Known for his soulful compositions, Amaal has given Bollywood some of its most memorable and iconic hits. From “Sooraj Dooba Hain” (Roy), “Main Hoon Hero Tera” (Hero), and “Kar Gayi Chull” (Kapoor & Sons), amongst others, have been chart-topping and beloved by fans across the globe.

–IANS

rd/